Reviewing Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) & Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming 4.18% 13.57% 2.73%

This table compares Extended Stay America and Boyd Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming $2.63 billion 1.18 $115.05 million $1.33 20.97

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Boyd Gaming pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Extended Stay America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 1 6 0 2.86 Boyd Gaming 0 1 8 0 2.89

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.49%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Boyd Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Extended Stay America on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

