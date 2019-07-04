RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.