Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.74 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Rayonier stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Rayonier had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 870.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 34.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

