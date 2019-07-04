Raymond W. Mcdaniel Sells 7,500 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Moody’s stock opened at $202.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $202.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1,747.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

