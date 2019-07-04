Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Insider Sells C$13,110.00 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) insider Eric Szustak sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$13,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,295.

Eric Szustak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quinsam Capital alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Szustak sold 110,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$19,800.00.

Shares of QCA opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. Quinsam Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.