Quidel’s (QDEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.17.

QDEL stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.61 million. Quidel had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $121,281.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,127.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $55,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at $480,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,963 shares of company stock worth $4,018,580 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,899,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,475,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 407,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

