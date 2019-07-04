QChi (QCH) Price Tops $0.0918 on Exchanges

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. QChi has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $160,727.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can now be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00276881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.12 or 0.01707262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00149615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000584 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,255,115 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

