PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp has underperformed the industry in the past six months, due to persistent softness at Calvin Klein division. Issues related to fashion misses at the brand’s Jeans business has been hurting the segment’s growth. Further, management issued dull earnings guidance for the second quarter and slashed view for fiscal 2019. Additionally, adverse foreign currency along with volatile macroeconomic environment remains concerns. Nevertheless, the company has a robust earnings surprise trend, delivering 20th straight beat in first-quarter fiscal 2019. Though revenues marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, it grew year over year due to growth at its Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands segments. The Tommy Hilfiger brand consistently experiences solid momentum and market share gains, which are likely to continue in the quarters ahead.”

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.84.

NYSE:PVH opened at $93.66 on Monday. PVH has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $159.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PVH by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PVH by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PVH by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in PVH by 196.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

