Proxeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $738,032.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $738,032.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proxeus has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00278164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.01713490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

