Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will announce $749.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $747.10 million to $751.08 million. Presidio posted sales of $766.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Presidio will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Presidio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Presidio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, Director Steven J. Lerner bought 5,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $320,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Cagnazzi bought 10,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $128,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Presidio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Presidio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Presidio by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Presidio by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSDO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 93,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.31. Presidio has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Presidio’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

