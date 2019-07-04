Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Potlatchdeltic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $181.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.48.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,603,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,134,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,505,000 after purchasing an additional 366,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,419,000 after purchasing an additional 81,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 853,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

