PopularCoin (POP) Trading Down 35.4% Over Last 7 Days

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. PopularCoin has a market cap of $466,837.00 and $654.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.01012983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000691 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,953,025,849 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

