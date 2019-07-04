Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

PSTI opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yaky Yanay bought 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,793,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 406,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.