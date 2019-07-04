Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $447.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,247.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $749,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,096,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 824,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

