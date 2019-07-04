Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 783 ($10.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Ricardo from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of LON:RCDO opened at GBX 730 ($9.54) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 757.02. The firm has a market cap of $389.87 million and a PE ratio of 20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60. Ricardo has a one year low of GBX 572 ($7.47) and a one year high of GBX 990 ($12.94).

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

