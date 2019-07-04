Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 738 ($9.64) on Monday. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 814.90. The company has a market capitalization of $402.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

