Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 656.15 ($8.57).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 585.20 ($7.65) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 571.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

