Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Elizabeth Corley Buys 1,736 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Elizabeth Corley acquired 1,736 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07).

PSON opened at GBX 844.60 ($11.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 805.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,065 ($13.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 727.33 ($9.50).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

