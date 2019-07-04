PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) vs. Alaska Communications Systems Group (OTCMKTS:ALSK) Head-To-Head Contrast

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PCCW has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group 3.09% 5.59% 1.98%

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PCCW and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCCW and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.75 billion 0.92 $288.16 million N/A N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group $232.47 million 0.39 $9.08 million N/A N/A

PCCW has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group beats PCCW on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, and outsourced call center and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband Internet access solutions and Web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers entertainment over-the-top platform; multi-platform digital music services; and digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

