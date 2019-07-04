PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PaySign in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of PAYS opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $646.60 million, a P/E ratio of 154.33 and a beta of 0.74.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.72% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

