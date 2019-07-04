Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Patterson Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

