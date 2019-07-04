Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter R. Buchler acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,698.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Tabb acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $52,131.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.