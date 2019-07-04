Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.90. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 861.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 106,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

