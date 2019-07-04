OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.55 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of OMN stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07. OMNOVA Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $287.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

