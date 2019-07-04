Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ONB opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

