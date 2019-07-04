Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.84 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,861,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

