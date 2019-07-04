Naviaddress Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $149,441.00 and $10.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

