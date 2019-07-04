Motocoin Price Reaches $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $436,284.00 and $1.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00276881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.12 or 0.01707262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00149615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ . The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org

Motocoin Coin Trading

Motocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

