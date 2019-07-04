Moss Coin (MOC) Price Tops $0.0503

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, GOPAX and BCEX. Moss Coin has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $103,512.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00293660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.69 or 0.01778362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00032374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00153644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Moss Coin Token Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,299,632 tokens. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

Moss Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kyber Network and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

