Mixin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $800,252.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $293.50 or 0.02617887 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last week, Mixin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $132.77 million and approximately $800,252.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,358 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

