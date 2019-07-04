MinexCoin Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $384,478.00 and $4,117.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00278164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.01713490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029633 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,334,635 coins and its circulating supply is 5,682,120 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exmo, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

