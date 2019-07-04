MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MCHVF. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of MGM China in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM China in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on MGM China in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MGM China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM China currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MCHVF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62. MGM China has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

