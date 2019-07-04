Metadium (META) Price Hits $0.0246

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Coinsuper. Metadium has a market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00274003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.01704209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00149409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

