Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.10 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 850,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 759,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.