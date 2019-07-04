Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

MCC opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Medley Capital has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 151.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medley Capital will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCC. FrontFour Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 2,005,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 481,588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,469 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

