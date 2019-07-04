Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maxim’s solid momentum across the automotive market remains a major positive. The company is benefiting from increasing production of electric vehicle which is aiding the adoption rate of its battery management system products. Its strengthening content in driver assistance applications remains a major positive. Maxim expects to gain from content growth in factory automation which is likely to drive revenues in the industrial market. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. However, sluggishness in the demand environment remains a major concern for its position in industrial, consumer, communications and data center markets. Softness in smartphone business and 100G laser driver shipment are headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,413 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 574.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.