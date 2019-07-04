Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $75.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $306,725.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Match Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 280,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 62,448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

