Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $986.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.51. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $127,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,398.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 288,817 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 842,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 240,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

