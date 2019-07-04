Mark W. Hahn Sells 1,545 Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Stock

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 1,545 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $21,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DOVA opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $457.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.56.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOVA. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,507,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

DOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

