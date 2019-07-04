Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Major Shareholder Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) major shareholder Charles John Larsen sold 1,000,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MCOA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Marijuana Company Of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

