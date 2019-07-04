MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 256.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $4,225,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,463,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

