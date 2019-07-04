Longbow Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Longbow Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Snap-on from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $162.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.52.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.13 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 18.64%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,360,000.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

