Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £4,281.28 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman purchased 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £4,281.28 ($5,594.25).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, John Kingman purchased 649 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £1,641.97 ($2,145.52).

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Kingman purchased 587 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £1,643.60 ($2,147.65).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.98. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82). The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19.

LGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 298.11 ($3.90).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.