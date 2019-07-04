LanaCoin Hits One Day Volume of $39.00 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $255,057.00 and $39.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,073,497,576 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.