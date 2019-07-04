Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $47.52. 2,159,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

