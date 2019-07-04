KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

KREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 176,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,046.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 106,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 394.01 and a quick ratio of 394.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.58%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

