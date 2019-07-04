Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $34.92.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $78,976.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,925. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.