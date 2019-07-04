JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Paypoint (LON:PAY) Price Target to GBX 1,214

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,226 ($16.02) to GBX 1,214 ($15.86) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAY. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,184.67 ($15.48).

PAY stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Paypoint has a 1-year low of GBX 739 ($9.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.76. The company has a market capitalization of $638.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Paypoint’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other Paypoint news, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,057 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £28,961.80 ($37,843.72).

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

