John A. Tonnison Sells 4,000 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tech Data stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 112,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

