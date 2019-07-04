Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.14 ($61.80).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €44.09 ($51.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.32. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

